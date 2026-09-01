Escrow deviation for 22 STP project ratifies by Telangana government

HYDERABAD: The state government has ratified the HMWSSB Managing Director’s decision to permit a deviation from the escrow account requirement for a major sewerage infrastructure project under AMRUT 2.0.

The decision pertains to Package-II of the project to construct 22 sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a combined capacity of 471.50 MLD under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) for ULB areas between the GHMC limits and the ORR.. The project also includes operation and maintenance of the STPs for 15 years.

The government ratified the deviation from Clause 28 of the Concession Agreement, which requires an escrow account to be established before the Date of Appointment (DOA). It also approved July 15 as the DOA subject to compliance with all other terms and conditions of the agreement.

The project is being implemented through National Competitive Bidding under HAM to strengthen sewerage treatment infrastructure in urban areas between the GHMC and ORR.

In August 2024, the government accorded administrative sanction of Rs 1,906.44 crore for the project, with 40% investment by the agency and 60% contribution from the state government.