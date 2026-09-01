GHMC steps up preparation for Ganesh festivities

HYDERABAD: The GHMC has begun preparations for the smooth and peaceful conduct of Ganesh Chaturthi 2026, with authorities reviewing arrangements in coordination with the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi and various line departments.

A coordination meeting was held at the GHMC Head Office on Monday, chaired by GHMC Commissioner R V Karnan and attended by senior officials of the civic body and representatives of different government departments and agencies.

Karnan said sanitation, road repairs, crane positioning at immersion points, barricading, lighting and parking arrangements would be completed well in advance. He assured the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samithi of GHMC’s full support and inter-departmental coordination.

The meeting reviewed the main procession route from Balapur to Tank Bund, deployment of Ganesh Action Teams, additional sanitation manpower and machinery, and arrangements for mobile toilets and drinking water at immersion points.

Officials were directed to complete pending tree pruning, road repairs and street lighting works on priority. Coordination among the police, HYDRAA and other departments through the control room will also be strengthened for effective management of the procession and immersion arrangements.

TOP COP REVIEWS SECURITY, LAW & ORDER

Hyderabad: Senior police officials on Monday reviewed law and order preparedness for the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations during an inspection of the ACP Rajendranagar Division Office. ACP (Law & Order), South Range, Tafseer Iqbal inspected the office and held a meeting with officers on pending investigations and festival arrangements. Iqubal directed officers to expedite the investigation and disposal of pending SC/ST cases and take immediate steps to place pending trial (PT) cases before courts. He instructed officers to form local vigilance and security committees