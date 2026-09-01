Hyderabad's NIMS body seeks probe after doctors, healthcare, security staff assaults

HYDERABAD: The NIMS Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) has condemned an alleged incident of verbal abuse, threats and physical assault involving hospital personnel at the Emergency Department of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS).

According to the RDA, the incident occurred around 12.30 am on Monday in the Red Triage area after a patient was brought to the emergency unit with no signs of life. Doctors on duty attended to the patient appropriately, with no reported delay or lapse in medical care, the association said.

The RDA alleged that the patient’s attendant subsequently verbally abused and threatened doctors and other healthcare workers, including using vulgar language, and claimed political connections to intimidate them. The RDA said he physically assaulted and injured a security personnel.

The association called the incident a serious threat to the safety of doctors, nurses, security personnel and other hospital staff. It also questioned the adequacy of security arrangements and said aggressive individuals should be identified, controlled and removed from critical patient-care areas, with police intervention where necessary.

The RDA sought an inquiry, review of CCTV footage, documentation and evaluation of the injured personnel, and police and medico-legal action. It also sought an inquiry into the security lapse and stronger security arrangements, including trained personnel, a rapid-response mechanism and regulation of attendants.