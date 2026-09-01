Kumar Sanu: Old music set the foundation for evolving music

Some voices don’t just sing songs, rather become the voice of an era. Kumar Sanu is exactly that. From the heartbreak of Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya to the pure romance of Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye, and from the chartbusting soul of Aashiqui to the magic of Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin, his voice defined Bollywood’s golden age of melody. Yet his musical journey stretches far beyond Hindi cinema — with a rich body of work in Telugu films like Ela Brathakanu, Vandanam Vandanam, and Oh O Cheliya, as well as songs across Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam cinema, showcasing his versatility across languages and cultures. His blockbuster Aankhon Se Tune Yeh Kya Keh Diya, originally picturised on Aamir Khan and Rani Mukerji in Ghulam, recently found a whole new life when it was recreated for Raghav Juyal’s Bhai Tera Star Hai — with the makers choosing to retain Kumar Sanu’s original voice in the new version. Decades on, as a new generation discovers him through reels and recreated tracks, the ever popular singer opens up in an exclusive chat with CE about his legacy, reinvention, and what keeps good music timeless.