Mausam finds many moods in monsoon

As the monsoon settles over Hyderabad, Maison D’Art at Banjara Hills turns its attention to the many moods that a season can evoke. Curated by Pooja Mallepula, Mausam brings together works by Ejum Riba, Monika Singh, Sayuri Bhanap and Vijay Kethavath, exploring memory, nature, identity, landscape and emotion through varied artistic practices. For Pooja, the exhibition began with the idea of the season but soon grew into something more personal and expansive. “Mausam is not simply about a season; it is an emotion behind it. That emotion can also be love, anger, and depression. It is also something which we want to prove: who we are,” she says, describing how different emotions can find a place within the theme. The exhibition is on view until September 13.