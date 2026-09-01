Weapons, assault rifles including AK-47 stolen from Secunderabad army facility

HYDERABAD: Police have found five assault rifles, seven pistols, along with 21 magazines, and other weapons allegedly stolen from the Secunderabad army storage facility on Monday after the door locks were discovered to be broken.

The alleged theft was detected at approximately 07:50 AM during the opening of 'Kote and Battalion Magazine' (ammunition storage). The weapons were last physically accounted for on the day prior.

According to a report, four AK-47s, six pistols and an INSAS rifle were stolen from the cantonment.

The FIR was registered by a Lieutenant Colonel of the Madras Regiment at Bollarum in Secunderabad cantonment.

The Army authorities have started interviewing the guards and security personnel. The officials are investigating the possibility of unauthorised possession, misuse, or movement of the weapons.

The circumstances and exact time of alleged theft are presently unknown.

According to the FIR, authorities on the unit immediately initiated necessary measures, such as securing and sealing the area as deemed necessary. The chain of command and other authorities were also intimated.

Authorised storage areas and adjoining premises were searched, and re-verification of the complete weapon and ammunition holdings and accounting documents was also done.

"Verification of receipt registers and relevant records, identification and questioning of personnel having authorised access to the storage area," was also completed.

The Army unit has said that it will provide all available records and extend full cooperation to the investigating agency.

(With inputs from PTI)