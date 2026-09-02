Anupama Parameswaran: The insecurity I carried became my identity

What has each industry taught you about yourself as an actor?

I've done a Kannada film too, with Puneeth Rajkumar sir, so that makes it four industries now. Premam was the first, in Malayalam, that's when the world saw me for the first time, though I wasn't really an actor yet. I was just an excited, nervous girl on a film set for the first time, wide-eyed, watching the camera, the crew, this entire world I hadn't known existed.

My second film was in Telugu, and I did three back-to-back there while also shooting a Tamil film and a Kannada one alongside. What changes from industry to industry, I think, is how you learn to read people. Language itself shapes performance; the way emotion gets pulled out of you in Malayalam cinema is a different muscle from what Tamil, Telugu or Kannada ask of you.

I never consciously sat down and catalogued what each industry taught me. But whatever I am today, as a person as much as a professional, this profession built it and not only the acting part of me. Playing different women in different languages makes you empathise with lives that aren't yours, and somewhere along the way, that teaches you a lot as well.