Finding balance in festive feasting

With food being at the centre of most celebrations, maintaining regular eating habits can often become challenging. Swetha A, deputy chief dietitian at Yashoda Hospitals, Secunderabad, points out that festive eating can become difficult when food is available at every gathering and meal timings become irregular. “It can be difficult to maintain a balanced diet during the holiday season due to the abundance of high-calorie sweets, fried snacks, as well as social pressure to indulge and irregular meal times,” she says.