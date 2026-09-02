Rs 100 Cr Double Billing scam in GHMC; top officer repatriate

HYDERABAD: Allegations of double billing and excess payments involving more than Rs 100 crore have rocked the GHMC, with over 200 contractors reportedly benefiting from the alleged irregularities. Following a Vigilance inquiry, the civic body has repatriated its financial adviser K Sarath Chandra to his parent department.
However, the GHMC insists that the amount involved is Rs 6.92 crore, not Rs 100 crore. It said the Rs 6.92 crore figure is provisional and a Special Audit of TReDS, ERP and General Fund transactions has been recommended. Any further amount found will be recovered.
In a release, GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan said on Tuesday that Sarath Chandra has been directed to report to the State Audit Director for further orders. Karnan also said that the matter was detected by GHMC itself and nothing was “exposed”.
The alleged irregularities reportedly involved duplicate and excess payments to over 200 contractors. Sources said double payments worth over Rs 100 crore were made. However, officials have so far identified duplicate bills worth more than Rs 6 crore and excess payments of around Rs 80 lakh.
Around Rs 7 crore is learnt to have been recovered from contractors so far. Nearly 100 contractors are said to have returned excess amounts through demand drafts drawn in favour of the GHMC commissioner.
The GHMC proceedings stated that a showcause notice was issued to Sarath Chandra on August 29 based on the findings of a Vigilance inquiry conducted by the Additional Superintendent of Police, Vigilance. The vigilance report was submitted on August 28.
The repatriation has raised questions over further action against those responsible for the alleged financial irregularities, including whether criminal cases or suspension proceedings would be initiated.
Following the allegations, officials examined records to identify other contractors who had received duplicate payments and initiated steps to recover the excess amounts.
Meanwhile, officials are also examining action against a computer operator who worked in the section concerned. A file seeking his termination is reportedly being processed.