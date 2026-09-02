The cold pain of chemotherapy

Talking about the symptoms of cold allodynia, Dr Rajesh Bollam, senior consultant medical oncologist and hemato-oncologist at Renova Soumya Cancer Centre, Karkhana, shares, “Patients describe it in different ways. Some experience sharp, electric, burning, tingling or pins-and-needles sensations when exposed to something cold. For example, a patient may experience pain or intense tingling while drinking refrigerated water or other cold beverages, taking food directly from a refrigerator, touching a cold bottle, metal surface or refrigerator shelf, washing their hands in cold water, going outdoors in cold weather and sitting directly under strong air-conditioning. While, some patients receiving oxaliplatin also experience an unusual sensation of tightness or difficulty swallowing when drinking something cold. Occasionally there can be a frightening sensation of throat tightness or difficulty breathing — known as laryngopharyngeal dysesthesia. Patients should report this promptly so that the treating team can distinguish it from other causes, including an infusion-related allergic reaction.”