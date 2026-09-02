Where art meets the art of giving

Every artwork has a story to tell. Whether it is an abstract composition, a celebration of tradition or a carefully finished piece, art has a distinctive way of drawing people in. At Art Connect’s Paropakar – The Art of Giving 2026, this connection between art and purpose came alive, with artworks displayed not just to celebrate creativity but also to support education for the underprivileged. Curated by Sushma Thota, the exhibition brought together works by some of the country’s celebrated artists, offering art lovers an opportunity to engage with their works while contributing to a larger cause.
Talking about the idea behind the exhibition and her choice of artists, Sushma says the selection was not necessarily driven by a particular theme. The idea, however, began taking shape during last year’s edition of Paropakar, when the exhibition featured both paintings and prints. “Many buyers took paintings and prints as well. That made me realise that there were many people who would want to come and contribute to the cause, but not everyone can afford to buy a painting. Prints are more affordable compared to original artworks, and we also saw many young, first-time buyers coming forward to buy art,” she explains.
That observation shaped this year’s exhibition, with the focus intentionally shifting towards reproductions, including prints, serigraphs and a few sculptures. “We wanted to exhibit reproductions, and when we approached our partner galleries, they supported us in every way they could. From there, I chose the works I liked,” she says. Among the artists featured are some of the most recognisable names in Indian art, including SH Raza, Akbar Padamsee, Anjolie Ela Menon, Himmat Shah, Krishen Khanna, Seema Kohli and Thota Vaikuntam. Raza remains a particular favourite for Sushma, while the works of Seema Kohli and Anjolie Ela Menon drew her in for their intriguing narratives and visual language. “If you see Seema Kohli’s work, I like the Golden Move series. I also like Anjolie’s works; they are very intriguing. With Akbar, it was the colours that attracted me,” she says. Thota Vaikuntam’s presence in the exhibition carries an added personal significance, as he is her father-in-law. “He was very generous and gave a few of his works to choose from. I like the mother-and-child series, so I put that here,” she adds.
For Sushma, what makes art fascinating is its limitless potential. “Art is about infinite possibilities. It is one canvas, and that canvas can have infinite possibilities. When you get something that talks to you, I think that connection is needed. Nothing can become anything, and that inspires me a lot,” she says. Perhaps this is what gives Paropakar its distinct character — the coming together of art, accessibility and philanthropy, where owning an artwork becomes more than a personal indulgence. It becomes a way of supporting a cause while discovering the possibility of making art a part of one’s own story.