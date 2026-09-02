Where art meets the art of giving

That observation shaped this year’s exhibition, with the focus intentionally shifting towards reproductions, including prints, serigraphs and a few sculptures. “We wanted to exhibit reproductions, and when we approached our partner galleries, they supported us in every way they could. From there, I chose the works I liked,” she says. Among the artists featured are some of the most recognisable names in Indian art, including SH Raza, Akbar Padamsee, Anjolie Ela Menon, Himmat Shah, Krishen Khanna, Seema Kohli and Thota Vaikuntam. Raza remains a particular favourite for Sushma, while the works of Seema Kohli and Anjolie Ela Menon drew her in for their intriguing narratives and visual language. “If you see Seema Kohli’s work, I like the Golden Move series. I also like Anjolie’s works; they are very intriguing. With Akbar, it was the colours that attracted me,” she says. Thota Vaikuntam’s presence in the exhibition carries an added personal significance, as he is her father-in-law. “He was very generous and gave a few of his works to choose from. I like the mother-and-child series, so I put that here,” she adds.