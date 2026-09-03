Cyberabad Municipal Corporation clears BMX track, bio-methanisation plant

HYDERABAD: The standing committee of the Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) approved several proposals on urban infrastructure, sanitation, environmental sustainability, child-friendly governance, sports and public services at its seventh ordinary meeting on Tuesday.

The meeting, chaired by MAUD Special Chief Secretary Jayesh Ranjan, was attended by CMC Commissioner G Srijana, zonal commissioners and heads of departments.

Among the key proposals was the development of the first UCI Olympic-standard 5m and 8m Dual Hill BMX Supercross Track in India and the SAARC region near Medchal Check Post. The facility is aimed at promoting cycling, BMX sports and recreational activities.

The committee also approved a 50 TPD bio-methanisation plant at Ameenpur under Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0, along with the procurement of mechanised road-sweeping vehicles and truck-mounted skip loaders to improve sanitation and waste transportation.

It also approved a green waste-to-bio-briquette plant through proposed Expression of Interest initiatives to convert green waste into alternative fuel.

Other approvals included establishing a child-friendly and safe CMC in collaboration with UNICEF, scientific management of chicken waste, adoption of the official CMC logo across civic assets, and CSR-supported development and maintenance of greenery along the Nallagandla X Road-Tellapur Road stretch.

The committee also approved expansion of dog shelters at the Animal Care Centre, Mahadevapuram.