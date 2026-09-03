Dressing the colours of Vrindavan this Krishna Janmashtami

The trick, he says, is not to put every shade into one outfit, but to let them speak to one another. “A deep Yamuna-blue sherwani with antique gold embroidery, a muted-green lehenga with tonal embellishment or ivory punctuated with marigold and antique gold can bring the landscape into festive wear without making it feel overly traditional. I would pair a saturated colour with a quieter neutral rather than putting several strong colours together,” he notes.