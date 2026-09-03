Hyderabad's Sunnam Cheruvu restoration nears completion

HYDERABAD: Sunnam Cheruvu, once a 13-acre sewage and garbage dump yard, is nearing transformation into a 30-acre freshwater lake and public space for residents of Guttala Begumpet and Ayyappa Society.

The lake rejuvenation by the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) is nearing completion and is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy by the end of this month.

The restoration follows nearly two years of resistance, legal challenges and other hurdles. HYDRAA began clearing encroachments from the full tank level (FTL) in September 2024, facing opposition from some local groups.

Despite the challenges, the agency continued the project with state government support. The restoration has reclaimed lake-bed land from encroachments and transformed the former dumping yard into a major green and blue asset in western Hyderabad.

The lake’s surroundings are already being used by thousands of residents, particularly women and children, for walking and recreation. Its location amid residential communities, bastis and middle-class colonies has made it a common public space for people from different sections of society.

The restoration also highlighted concerns over groundwater exploitation. Officials said some water-tanker operators had been drawing bore water from the lake bed and supplying it to PG hostels, schools and colleges around Madhapur.

Samples tested through the Telangana Pollution Control Board reportedly showed heavy-metal contamination, with lead several times above permissible limits and nickel also significantly above the prescribed limit.