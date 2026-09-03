LV Revanth: Because of music I am here today

Music has a way of turning a crowded stadium into a shared memory. On a night filled with familiar melodies, dance beats and artists from different musical worlds, singer LV Revanth took the stage at Gachibowli Stadium for Royal Stag BoomBox. Moving between soulful numbers and energetic tracks, the Indian Idol Season 9 and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 winner embraced the many moods of a live audience. In an exclusive chat with CE, he reflects on the performance, his musical choices and the one thing that had remained constant through his journey — his love for music.