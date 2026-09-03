LV Revanth: Because of music I am here today

Music has a way of turning a crowded stadium into a shared memory. On a night filled with familiar melodies, dance beats and artists from different musical worlds, singer LV Revanth took the stage at Gachibowli Stadium for Royal Stag BoomBox. Moving between soulful numbers and energetic tracks, the Indian Idol Season 9 and Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6 winner embraced the many moods of a live audience. In an exclusive chat with CE, he reflects on the performance, his musical choices and the one thing that had remained constant through his journey — his love for music.
For Revanth, the evening brought a new experience as he joined a diverse line-up of artistes in Hyderabad. “This was the first time I was performing for the event, representing South and performing in Hyderabad. I was performing along with Nikhita Gandhi, French Montana and other artistes. Definitely, it was a great experience. I am looking forward to more such events,” he said.
For him, this diversity was also one of the toughest aspects of performing live. “The toughest phase a singer faces while performing is this very reason — we cannot attract 100 percent of the crowd. We wish to sing the best, but as a singer, should be able to sing all kinds of songs, regardless of the genre,” he expressed.
Rather than measuring a concert solely by how much the audience danced or interacted, Revanth believes a performer should create a vibe that resonates with the crowd.
Among the many songs he had sung, one of them remained his favourites. “I liked many of the songs which I sang. I liked the song I Wanna Fly, which was one of my favourite songs,” he said, before confidently humming the tune.
Behind the performances and the accolades, however, was a much simpler connection — one that had brought Revanth to music in the first place. “Music was everything for me because of the music I am here today,” he concluded.