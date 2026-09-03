Making workplace safety smarter through technology

What was the problem that made you realise workplace safety needed to be approached differently?

Jarsh Safety began by accident. We set out to make more comfortable helmets, but exposure to factories revealed a much bigger opportunity. After launching the AC helmet, we approached major safety manufacturers and found factories stocked with thousands of products, yet ‘safety’ still largely meant helmets, shoes and reflective jackets.

Two things stood out: these products were purely mechanical, with no electronics or smart technology, and despite the sheer volume of products, people were still dying. That signalled a real gap.

According to the International Labour Organisation, about 7,000 people die daily from industry-related accidents and occupational diseases — roughly 2.5 million a year — while unrecorded cases could push that three to four times higher. Despite the safety industry dating back to 1850, fatalities persist.

This changed our vision. Instead of relying on traditional safety gear that protects people after an accident, technology could predict and prevent accidents through engineering controls, early warnings about impending danger and reducing human involvement in risky operations.