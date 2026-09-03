Hyderabad

Nalgonda district's X Roads flyover to open today

CM A Revanth Reddy to inaugurate Rs 620 crore 3.3 km corridor, which will help commuters save 30 minutes.
Hyderabads much-awaited 3.32 KM Nalgonda X Roads Steel Flyover will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 3, 2026. The Rs 620 crore project will provide a signal-free corridor from Nalgonda X Roads Jn to Owaisi Hospital Junction.
Hyderabads much-awaited 3.32 KM Nalgonda X Roads Steel Flyover will be inaugurated by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on September 3, 2026. The Rs 620 crore project will provide a signal-free corridor from Nalgonda X Roads Jn to Owaisi Hospital Junction.Photo | Express
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HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Nalgonda X Roads Steel Flyover will be opened to traffic by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The Rs 620 crore project will provide a signal-free corridor from Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Hospital Junction, officials said.

The 3.32-km, four-lane flyover, comprising 88 spans, is expected to cut travel time from around 35 minutes to 5-8 minutes. It includes a 2.63-km main viaduct and a 200-metre up-ramp from IS Sadan Junction.

The corridor connects Chanchalguda, Saidabad and IS Sadan, easing traffic bottlenecks along the busy stretch.

Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the project would provide faster, smoother and conflict-free travel while reducing vehicle idling, fuel consumption and vehicular pollution. Commuters are expected to save up to 30 minutes, he said.

Nalgonda district
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy

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