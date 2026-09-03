Nalgonda district's X Roads flyover to open today

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Nalgonda X Roads Steel Flyover will be opened to traffic by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday. The Rs 620 crore project will provide a signal-free corridor from Nalgonda X Roads to Owaisi Hospital Junction, officials said.

The 3.32-km, four-lane flyover, comprising 88 spans, is expected to cut travel time from around 35 minutes to 5-8 minutes. It includes a 2.63-km main viaduct and a 200-metre up-ramp from IS Sadan Junction.

The corridor connects Chanchalguda, Saidabad and IS Sadan, easing traffic bottlenecks along the busy stretch.

Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the project would provide faster, smoother and conflict-free travel while reducing vehicle idling, fuel consumption and vehicular pollution. Commuters are expected to save up to 30 minutes, he said.