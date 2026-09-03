Telangana police arrest 10 fake doctors in raids

HYDERABAD: The Quthbullapur Special Operations Team (SOT) and RC Puram zonal teams, along with local police, raided 10 “clinics” in Medchal-Malkajgiri and Sangareddy districts and apprehended 10 unlicensed and unqualified medical practitioners.

Police seized 10 stethoscopes, nine BP machines, 10 thermometers and other medical equipment.

The accused were identified as Vurkala Buchaia, Mothukuri Sudhakar Chary, Darmagouni Anja Goud, Ramawath Prakash, Mekala Akshay Kumar, Kodi Narayana, G Prahalad, Konapala Buchi Babu, S Srinivas Rao and P Gangaram.

Quthbullapur DCP N Koti Reddy said during the raids that the accused were found running clinics without the required medical qualifications or valid credentials. Some of the clinics offered paediatric consultations and treatment, while others had beds for admitting patients.