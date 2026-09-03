The Tabernacles revive forgotten hymns

The event then ended with the Doxology, followed by a vote of thanks from a team member of The Tabernacles. The conductor of the event and son of the founder, Maestro Zubin Gibson, spoke about the event, which was a grand success, and said, “At a time when traditional hymns are increasingly giving way to contemporary worship songs, The Tabernacles is consciously turning back to the treasures of the past, not to live in the past, but to ensure that the next generation knows what it is in danger of losing. These hymns carry stories of faith, hope, suffering, grace and redemption. They have been sung by generations before us, offering comfort in difficult seasons and expressing faith when words alone were not enough. The message is simple: if we stop singing the hymns, one day we may forget them. But if we revive them, teach them and sing them together, their message can live for generations to come.”