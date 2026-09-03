The Tabernacles revive forgotten hymns

The rain drummed softly outside, the cool breeze slipped through the old church windows, and inside, the first notes of familiar hymns began to fill the air. At CSI Wesley Church, Clock Tower, the evening unfolded in a gentle mix of music, memory and devotion, as people gathered to listen to the classic gospel hymns of The Tabernacles. The orchestra choir, which has completed 59 years since its formation, brought back melodies that felt instantly familiar, especially to those who grew up attending convent schools. Founded by the late Kenneth V Gibson, the choir is regarded as one of the oldest in India.
Trying to preserve its legacy while also promoting Western classical choral music and Christian hymnody, this orchestra choir has been a symbol of love and respect through its performances.
They first began with an opening prayer and, with due respect for the country, sang the National Anthem, which did raise a sense of patriotism among the people sitting there to listen to the performance.
Then there was a small speech about The Tabernacles, how it all started and where the team had performed across India. The group, which focused on bringing together people interested in music, welcomed everyone to join the team. The best part of The Tabernacles was that one could witness people from different faiths being a part of the team.
The programme, which started off with a tribute to founder Kenneth V Gibson, began with Lacrimosa. The team then continued with other songs like Down to the River to Pray, He Brought Me Out and My Saviour’s Love, which were also sung by the audience who had come to witness the event. The hymn Softly and Tenderly had the crowd singing along in full voice.
The time spent at the event was truly peaceful and joyous. There was a surprise for the audience before the concert came to an end — prominent singer and pastor Allen Ganta led the worship and sang the hymn I Surrender All, which gave chills to all those present at the event.
The event then ended with the Doxology, followed by a vote of thanks from a team member of The Tabernacles. The conductor of the event and son of the founder, Maestro Zubin Gibson, spoke about the event, which was a grand success, and said, “At a time when traditional hymns are increasingly giving way to contemporary worship songs, The Tabernacles is consciously turning back to the treasures of the past, not to live in the past, but to ensure that the next generation knows what it is in danger of losing. These hymns carry stories of faith, hope, suffering, grace and redemption. They have been sung by generations before us, offering comfort in difficult seasons and expressing faith when words alone were not enough. The message is simple: if we stop singing the hymns, one day we may forget them. But if we revive them, teach them and sing them together, their message can live for generations to come.”
Overall, the concert did set a different vibe for the people who attended. It was a glorious evening and was wonderfully enjoyed by everyone.