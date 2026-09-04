160 detonators found near army’s ammunition store in Secunderabad

HYDERABAD: Army officials and Bollarum police on Wednesday found 160 electric detonators in a private venture close to the military armoury from where 12 weapons and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were reported missing on August 30.

The detonators were found in a light green bucket at Golf Enclave. The bucket contained eight bundles, each with 20 electric detonators.

There was initially speculation that the detonators could be linked to the theft. However, Malkajgiri DCP Ch Sridhar clarified that the spot was not part of the Army premises and was located in a private venture. Police suspect the site had been used by real estate developers at least a year ago.

After receiving information, police, along with the bomb disposal team and dog squad, reached the spot and examined the articles. They found no suspicious material other than the detonators. Bollarum police seized the detonators and registered a case under Sections 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act.