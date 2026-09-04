3D mapping helps Hyderabad's NIMS doctors normalise arrhythmic heart

HYDERABAD: A team of cardiologists at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) has successfully treated a complex ventricular arrhythmia in a 30-year-old manual worker using advanced three-dimensional (3D) electroanatomic mapping and radiofrequency ablation.

The Telangana resident had been experiencing palpitations and breathlessness on exertion for nearly two years, with symptoms worsening despite treatment at several corporate hospitals. Investigations revealed frequent premature ventricular contractions (PVCs), with a 24-hour Holter recording showing that 57% of his heartbeats were abnormal.

A complex problem

A cardiac MRI showed a dilated left ventricle with reduced systolic function, while a PET scan ruled out inflammation. Unable to afford the recommended electrophysiological study and ablation at a private hospital, he approached NIMS, where doctors performed the procedure using 3D mapping.

The procedure was challenging as the abnormal electrical activity originated near the left aortic cusp, close to the left coronary artery, raising the risk of damage. Using 3D mapping and coronary angiography, doctors carefully mapped the area and gradually increased the radiofrequency energy, successfully ablating the abnormal focus without injury.

The patient recovered with ECG and Holter monitoring showing complete suppression of PVCs and normal rhythm. The procedure was performed free of cost under Aarogyasri.

Doctors cautioned that frequent PVCs should not be ignored, as a high burden can weaken the heart over time. Early ECG, echocardiography and Holter monitoring can help identify patients needing further evaluation.