Hyderabad

Auto driver hacked to death Mailardevpally, second murder in 24 hours

Police suspect that two to three persons were involved in the murder. It was the second murder reported in Mailardevpally within 24 hours.
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Express News Service
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HYDERABAD: An auto driver was murdered by unidentified assailants in Ali Nagar under the Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Abdul Rauf, a resident of Jahangirabad.

Police suspect that two to three persons were involved in the murder. It was the second murder reported in Mailardevpally within 24 hours, after a rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

Rajendra Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Sreenivas said police rushed to the spot after receiving information and spoke to local residents. A team was formed to trace the accused, while police were examining CCTV footage to identify them.

Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

murder
Mailardevpally
DCP
Jahangirabad

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