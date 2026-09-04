Auto driver hacked to death Mailardevpally, second murder in 24 hours

HYDERABAD: An auto driver was murdered by unidentified assailants in Ali Nagar under the Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Abdul Rauf, a resident of Jahangirabad.

Police suspect that two to three persons were involved in the murder. It was the second murder reported in Mailardevpally within 24 hours, after a rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by unidentified persons on Wednesday.

Rajendra Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) S Sreenivas said police rushed to the spot after receiving information and spoke to local residents. A team was formed to trace the accused, while police were examining CCTV footage to identify them.

Police registered a murder case and launched an investigation.