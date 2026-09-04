Hyderabad's CSIR-IICT Scientists push new ideas to protect crops

HYDERABAD: The growing global population and rising demand for food are increasing the need for effective and sustainable crop protection solutions, experts said at a lecture organised by the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Dr UT Bhalerao Memorial Lecture, BASF Chemicals India Pvt Ltd (Mumbai) Global Crop Protection Discovery Research - Chemistry Director Ramakrishnan Vallinayagam highlighted the need to develop new crop protection molecules with improved performance to address emerging challenges in crop health and agricultural sustainability.

He delivered a lecture on “Flask to Field - Modern Crop Protection Discovery Trends and Opportunities for Academia-Industry Collaboration”, focusing on emerging trends in crop protection research.