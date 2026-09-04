Malkajgiri civic body weighs Rs 1,500 crore term loan

HYDERABAD: The newly constituted Malkajgiri Municipal Corporation (MMC) is exploring a Rs 1,500 crore Rupee Term Loan (RTL) to fund ongoing and proposed infrastructure works and clear pending bills.

According to officials, the funds would be used for ongoing works, new infrastructure projects and pending bills relating to the period from March to June 2026.

The MMC is examining a range of civic infrastructure proposals estimated at Rs 1,500 crore. These include projects under the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (HCITI) programme and some pending Strategic Road Development Programme (SRDP) works, besides road development, storm-water drainage, sanitation, public health, town planning and other basic civic amenities.

Officials said these projects require a steady flow of funds for timely execution. The corporation is also looking to strengthen waste-management systems, implement initiatives and improve footpaths.