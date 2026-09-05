A Royal Taste of Rajasthan at Mazzo

Speaking about the spread, Chef Mohabbat Singh, who was seen personally greeting guests during dinner, said, “The food is all authentic Rajasthani. Every dish is made keeping in mind the spices and different tastes that Rajasthani people are used to eating daily. Some dishes here are made with flour, and they are nicely cooked with spices and served. Dal Baati Churma, which is the signature dish of the region and also one of our classics, is usually relished with the Garlic Chutney that comes with it.”

Explaining the inclusion of non-vegetarian dishes in the spread, he added, “In the olden days, the kings and families used to go hunting, and that is how non-veg came to be relished by the people of Rajasthan. I came from Marriott Udaipur and I am very happy to be serving those authentic flavours of Rajasthan. The pop-up is on until September 9, and I hope people will like it.”