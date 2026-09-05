A Royal Taste of Rajasthan at Mazzo

Everyone has their own way of relishing dishes from different regions, but when it comes to Indian cuisine, it is often the flavours, spices and cooking traditions that draw us in. Celebrating the rich culinary heritage of Rajasthan, Mazzo at Marriott Executive Apartments hosted a pop-up titled Padharo Sa, curated by Chef Mohabbat Singh, featuring an elaborate spread of authentic Rajasthani dishes served in a traditional thali.
We began with Badam ka Sharbat, which was refreshing after a long journey. This was followed by paneer and pakoda as starters before the much-awaited thali arrived. The thali was an elaborate affair, featuring Roti, Dry-Fruit Pulao, Gatte Ki Sabji, Gulab Jamun Ki Sabji, Laal Maas, Chicken Curry, and the quintessential Dal Baati Churma. Each dish brought its own distinct flavour, with the richness of spices coming through in the preparations. The Garlic Chutney and Hari Mirchi Ki Chutney were particular highlights, adding a fiery kick to the meal, while the crisp papad on the side made for a fitting accompaniment.
Speaking about the spread, Chef Mohabbat Singh, who was seen personally greeting guests during dinner, said, “The food is all authentic Rajasthani. Every dish is made keeping in mind the spices and different tastes that Rajasthani people are used to eating daily. Some dishes here are made with flour, and they are nicely cooked with spices and served. Dal Baati Churma, which is the signature dish of the region and also one of our classics, is usually relished with the Garlic Chutney that comes with it.”
Explaining the inclusion of non-vegetarian dishes in the spread, he added, “In the olden days, the kings and families used to go hunting, and that is how non-veg came to be relished by the people of Rajasthan. I came from Marriott Udaipur and I am very happy to be serving those authentic flavours of Rajasthan. The pop-up is on until September 9, and I hope people will like it.”
The chef has made a sincere attempt to bring the flavours of Rajasthan to the table, with the thali offering a generous selection of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian classics. While several dishes stood out for their taste and spice profile, a few preparations could have benefited from a little more seasoning and depth of flavour. Nevertheless, Padharo Sa makes for an interesting culinary journey through Rajasthan, especially for those looking to explore its distinctive cuisine without leaving Hyderabad.