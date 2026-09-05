Hyderabad doc falls prey to trading scam, loses Rs 1.49 crore

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old private doctor from Kothapet lost `1.49 crore after investing in a fake trading platform.

The victim told police that on May 4, he came across and joined a Telegram group related to stock trading and investment opportunities. After joining the group, he was contacted by persons claiming to be investment and trading professionals associated with a stock trading group.

He was later contacted on WhatsApp by a woman who introduced herself as Myra Sharma, followed by several others who approached him regarding stock trading and investment programmes.

Believing them, he began investing through a trading platform downloaded from a website shared by the accused. Between May 4 and June 29, he transferred Rs 1,49,33,593 in 59 transactions to the trading application.

When he later attempted to withdraw the money, he was told that his “credit score had fallen” and that he could not withdraw the amount. The accused then tried to induce him to make additional payments to resolve the purported credit-score issue and release the money.

Realising he had been duped, the doctor lodged a complaint with the Malkajgiri cybercrime police. A case has been registered and further investigation is on.