Hyderabad firm, MIL team up on combat drones

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based Drogo Aerospace has signed an MoU with Munitions India Limited (MIL), a Defence Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Defence, to collaborate on indigenous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and loitering munitions.

The MoU was signed in Pune on Friday by Drogo Aerospace founder and CEO Yashwanth Bonthu and MIL Executive Director Kumar Vaibhav Gaur. Under the partnership, Drogo Aerospace will design and manufacture UAV platforms and payload hardware, while MIL will contribute expertise in munitions design, explosives, fuzing and warhead technologies.

The two organisations will also work on UAV-munition integration, safety evaluation, field trials and quality certification. MIL manufactures ammunition, explosives, rockets and bombs for the armed forces and other customers.

The partnership follows Drogo Aerospace’s recent test of its indigenous Delta Wing Kamikaze UAV/loitering munition platform in Hyderabad. According to the company, the one-way system is being developed for long-range defence applications, with a proposed range of up to 1,000 km and warhead capacity of around 20-30 kg.