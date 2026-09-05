Teachers’ Day: Where teaching begins with compassion

Shankar Foundation: Teaching with patience and love

For teachers at Shankar Foundation in Begumpet, every day is a learning experience. P Pavani, who has been associated with the school for 12 years, says her journey helped her understand the world of special education. “After coming here, I learnt about different disabilities. I am very happy to be a part of this school. We should have a lot of patience to teach these students. I never felt like giving up on them,” she says. For Pavani, the relationship has also become deeply personal. Married for 16 years and without children of her own, she says, “I feel that these are my kids and look at them in that way.”

For Victoria K, a pre-primary special education teacher at Shankar Foundation, the decision to enter the field came after she encountered children with special needs during a visit to Sweekar with her father. Her experience, she says, has taught her to adapt to every child’s needs. “Daily we get to learn. According to their mood, whether they want to learn or not, we adjust and teach them,” she says. Victoria, who is also a mother of an intellectually challenged child, believes in approaching the students positively.

Principal Pavan Rekha, who started at the school as a teacher and has now spent more than two decades there, says special education requires a completely different teaching approach. “We are trained to teach these students, which cannot be done with normal teaching methods. We have to prepare flash cards and make sure that they learn. A lot of care goes into teaching these kids, and these are all our kids. We love to do this and make these students independent. They are students who work in IT sectors and different fields of work and we are proud to be called their teachers,” she says.