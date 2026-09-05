Thursdays Taste Better at KOKO Hyderabad

Thursdays often mark the point in the week when the weekend feels close, but there is still enough of the week left to call for a pause. At KOKO Hyderabad, that pause takes a more indulgent turn with Tasting Thursdays, an elevated weekly dining ritual that transforms an ordinary weekday into an occasion to unwind, connect and savour.

The experience features a thoughtfully curated tasting menu that rotates through the month, ensuring that every Thursday brings something new to the table. The meal begins with comforting soups and vibrant salads, including Som Tum, where crunchy papaya comes alive with a bright Thai citrus dressing, before moving on to a selection of sushi and rolls. Highlights include the KOKO Signature Roll, Kappa Avocado Maki, Tuna Truffle Maki, Avocado Black Rice Roll and Grilled Salmon Roll. Our favourites were the Kappa Avocado Maki and Avocado Black Rice Roll, both offering a delicate balance of texture and flavour.