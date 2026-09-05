Thursdays Taste Better at KOKO Hyderabad

Thursdays often mark the point in the week when the weekend feels close, but there is still enough of the week left to call for a pause. At KOKO Hyderabad, that pause takes a more indulgent turn with Tasting Thursdays, an elevated weekly dining ritual that transforms an ordinary weekday into an occasion to unwind, connect and savour.
The experience features a thoughtfully curated tasting menu that rotates through the month, ensuring that every Thursday brings something new to the table. The meal begins with comforting soups and vibrant salads, including Som Tum, where crunchy papaya comes alive with a bright Thai citrus dressing, before moving on to a selection of sushi and rolls. Highlights include the KOKO Signature Roll, Kappa Avocado Maki, Tuna Truffle Maki, Avocado Black Rice Roll and Grilled Salmon Roll. Our favourites were the Kappa Avocado Maki and Avocado Black Rice Roll, both offering a delicate balance of texture and flavour.
The dim sum and small plates add another layer to the experience. Truffle Water Chestnut & Sweet Pea Dumpling, Truffle Chicken Dumpling, Prawn & Lemongrass Dumpling and Water Chestnut & King Chilli Dumpling showcase KOKO’s attention to detail and craftsmanship. We particularly enjoyed the Truffle Chicken Dumpling and Prawn & Lemongrass Dumpling, while the Crispy Pork Belly stood out among the small plates, bringing a satisfying richness balanced by bold Asian-inspired flavours.
For those looking for something more substantial, the big plates include Sliced Chicken in Black Bean Sauce, accompanied by Butter Garlic Fried Rice, Egg Fried Rice and Braised Yee Mian Noodles. Dessert brings the meal to a decent close with the Blueberry Chocolate Gâteau. Adding to the experience is KOKO’s curated cocktail programme, featuring signature serves and tasting flights that pair well with the diverse flavours on the menu.
With its changing selection, relaxed pace and indulgent spread, Tasting Thursdays offers Hyderabad diners a welcome reason to step away from the weekday routine and turn an otherwise ordinary Thursday into a midweek celebration.