Uniform Rs 13/kWh tariff at EV charging points in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Electric vehicle (EV) users in Hyderabad can access public charging stations at a uniform tariff of `13/kWh, with Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TGREDCO) set to hand over the operation and maintenance of 200 charging stations to private Charge Point Operators (CPOs) for 10 years.

Around 90% of these charging points are either functional or awaiting commissioning, while work on the remaining 10% is expected to be completed soon. The stations, located at strategic and high-demand locations across the Core Urban Region (CURE), will be operated by private agencies under strict service standards.

The move is aimed at ensuring that charging infrastructure created with public investment is put to effective use while providing EV users with reliable and seamless charging services.

The 200 stations have been divided into six geographically dispersed clusters — Cluster-1 with 34 stations, Cluster-2 with 33, Cluster-3 with 34, Cluster-4 with 33, Cluster-5 with 33 and Cluster-6 with 33. The clustering is intended to streamline operation and maintenance while ensuring coverage of key locations across the metropolitan region.

According to officials, selected CPOs will operate, maintain, upgrade and commercially manage their respective clusters for 10 years, covering chargers, transformers, electrical equipment and associated civil infrastructure. They will bear the cost of repairs, restoration, refurbishment and augmentation, and obtain statutory approvals wherever required.