Drunk driver crashes into eight parked bikes in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Eight parked motorcycles were damaged after a man allegedly drove his car in an inebriated and negligent manner in KPHB on Friday night. Several people also suffered minor injuries in the incident.

The driver was identified as Tarun Tej, a resident of KPHB Phase III. His friend Akhil, a resident of Phase IX, was also in the car.

KPHB Inspector G Vijay Kumar said police received a Dial 100 call around 9 pm about a car damaging stationary vehicles in Phase III. Police rushed to the spot and arrested both men.

A breathalyser test found Tarun Tej’s blood alcohol concentration (BAC) to be above 300, while Akhil’s was around 80, the Inspector said.

Police said Tarun had been drinking in his car since the evening. Around 8 pm, he drove towards Road No. 1 in Banjara Hills after allegedly brushing against a motorcycle. He later returned to KPHB, where he crashed into the parked vehicles.

“We will write to the Regional Transport Authority seeking cancellation of his driving licence,” the Inspector said.