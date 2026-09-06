Telangana panel proposes Rs 30 minimum auto fare, Rs 14 per km thereafter

HYDERABAD: A government-appointed committee has recommended revising autorickshaw fares in Telangana, proposing a minimum fare of Rs 30 for the first 1.6 km and Rs 14 for every subsequent kilometre.

The recommendations were submitted by Transport Commissioner K Ilambarithi to the state government, after examining the existing fare structure, operating costs and auto fares in other states. The existing auto fare in Telangana is Rs 20 for the first 1.6 km and Rs 11 for every subsequent kilometre. The fares have remained unchanged for more than 12 years, with the existing rates dating back to 2014.

The committee has also proposed a detention charge of 75 paise per minute. It recommended that passengers be charged 50 paise for each luggage package, except for briefcases, handbags and small attached cases or bags. The maximum permissible passenger luggage has been fixed at 100 kg under the proposed structure.

For journeys between 11 pm and 5 am, the committee has recommended a fare equivalent to 1.5 times the normal fare. The committee estimated the operating cost of an auto-rickshaw at Rs 13.53 per revenue-earning kilometre. It recommended rounding this up to Rs 14 per km as a practical benchmark for fixing fares.

In arriving at the proposed fares, the committee considered vehicle costs, fuel prices, maintenance, insurance, taxes, depreciation, financing costs, traffic conditions, waiting time, driver earnings and cost of living.

According to the officials, the cost of purchasing and financing autorickshaws has increased since 2014, while fuel, insurance, tyres, batteries, servicing and repair expenses have also risen.