Fever spike grips Hyderabad, but dengue cases remain low

HYDERABAD: Even as Hyderabad has largely remained free of heavy rainfall in recent weeks, local clinics and hospitals are reporting a surge in fever cases, with patients complaining of high-grade fever, severe body aches, weakness and flu-like symptoms.

Doctors said the current wave is unusual, with several patients recording temperatures of 104°F to 105°F. However, only a small proportion of those tested are turning out positive for dengue, indicating that other viral infections could be driving the surge.

Physicians said local clinics are seeing 25-30 fever patients a day, significantly higher than usual. Common complaints include persistent fever, severe body and joint pains, headaches, fatigue and weakness lasting several days.

“Over the last two to three weeks, we have seen a noticeable increase in fever cases. What is striking is the intensity of the fever. Several patients are reporting temperatures touching 104°F and even 105°F. Naturally, people fear dengue, but the majority of test results are coming back negative,” said Hyderabad-based general physician Dr Keshwani.

Doctors said dengue positivity remained relatively low despite the rise in fever cases. “Out of dozens of fever patients being tested, only one or two are turning out to be dengue positive. Roughly, we are seeing one positive dengue case in every 40 to 50 tests,” Dr Keshwani said, adding that the pattern suggested a viral fever was circulating in the community.

Many patients initially suspect dengue because of the high fever and body pains, but blood tests often show normal platelet counts and negative dengue markers, doctors said.