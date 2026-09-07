Hyderabad Metro, RTC joint pass to be rolled out

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Sunday directed officials to immediately introduce a joint pass for Metro Rail and RTC bus travel in Hyderabad, with monthly and daily options for commuters.

Jaju held a coordination meeting at Begumpet Metro Rail Bhavan on Sunday with officials from HMRL, TGSRTC, the Electricity department and Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board. He reviewed the city’s elevated corridors and directed officials to plan them keeping future requirements in mind.

Reviewing the Old City Metro corridor, Jaju sought details on road-widening works and the tender process for appointing a general consultant. He directed officials to expedite road expansion and other works along the 7.5-km corridor and start project activities at the earliest.

Hyderabad Metro Rail and TGSRTC officials said they were technically ready to introduce the joint pass and had finalised arrangements for its implementation. Jaju directed officials to quickly finalise the joint fare structure and roll out the pass system.

Later, Jaju travelled by Metro from Begumpet to Paradise along with HMRL MD Sarfaraz Ahmad and Additional MD B Ajith Reddy. He inspected commercial complexes and parking areas at Metro stations and suggested measures for their further development. He also inspected elevated corridors being constructed by HMDA along NH-44.