Second-year BTech student dies after collapsing during Ganesh procession in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 19-year-old second-year BTech student died of suspected asphyxiation during a Lord Ganesh idol Aagaman procession in Ramnagar on Saturday night.

Musheerabad police said the deceased, S Badrinath, and his friend went from their residence to watch the procession around 8.30 pm. A large crowd had gathered as a band played and firecrackers were being burst.

Amid the movement of people, Badrinath’s friend fell on the road and got separated from him. Badrinath then entered the crowd, which police estimated at more than 10,000 people.

There was no stampede: Cops

A few minutes later, he reportedly fainted and collapsed. Nearby people pulled him out of the crowd and a traffic reserve sub-inspector, Mallikarjun, who noticed the incident, performed CPR on him. “There was no stampede,” a police official asserted.

Musheerabad SI L Rajesh said there was no response to the CPR and Badrinath was immediately shifted to Gandhi Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Police initially could not ascertain his identity. His parents later approached the police station and identified him.

Speaking to the media, Badrinath’s mother Varalakshmi appealed to the police to prevent loud DJ music during Ganesh processions.

Based on a complaint from Badrinath’s father, Musheerabad police registered a case under Section 194 of the BNSS as a suspicious death and launched an investigation.