Chitrotsavam 2026: Where every photograph tells a story

A photograph can sometimes make you pause at a moment you would otherwise walk past. That feeling sits at the heart of Chitrotsavam 2026 at State Art Gallery, Madhapur, organised by PhotoWalks Hyderabad, where photographers invite viewers to look a little closer at light, landscapes, celebrations and everyday life. Naveen J, founder of PhotoWalks Hyderabad, describes the exhibition as a story that unfolds through its themes: “The timeline of the photograph was anytime. Even photographs from before are eligible. The story starts with light, then moves to life, culture and landscapes, with each category connecting the story.”

From the glow falling across Everest to a quiet act of humanity at a festive celebration, the photographs move from light and horizons towards culture and people. Chosen from more than 1,700 entries, all 96 frames had to offer more than a striking composition. As Naveen puts it, “The photograph is all about the composition, the story and the subject. It is also about how strongly your storytelling is captured through the photograph.”