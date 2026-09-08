Chitrotsavam 2026: Where every photograph tells a story

A photograph can sometimes make you pause at a moment you would otherwise walk past. That feeling sits at the heart of Chitrotsavam 2026 at State Art Gallery, Madhapur, organised by PhotoWalks Hyderabad, where photographers invite viewers to look a little closer at light, landscapes, celebrations and everyday life. Naveen J, founder of PhotoWalks Hyderabad, describes the exhibition as a story that unfolds through its themes: “The timeline of the photograph was anytime. Even photographs from before are eligible. The story starts with light, then moves to life, culture and landscapes, with each category connecting the story.”
From the glow falling across Everest to a quiet act of humanity at a festive celebration, the photographs move from light and horizons towards culture and people. Chosen from more than 1,700 entries, all 96 frames had to offer more than a striking composition. As Naveen puts it, “The photograph is all about the composition, the story and the subject. It is also about how strongly your storytelling is captured through the photograph.”
Dr Ravi Varma
My photograph displayed at Chitrotsavam 2026 is a shot of the sunset on Mt Everest, taken from the top of Kala Patthar, standing at a height of 5,455 metres. This photograph is of special importance to me, as it represents the culmination of a lot of hardships that went into taking the picture. Climbing to the top of the mountain at that altitude with the camera and gear itself was an ordeal, while staying on the top in the December cold really tested my endurance. I had to stay back 45 minutes after sunset in sub-zero temperatures to capture the last rays of the sun on the tip of the tallest mountain on earth. Ultimately, I hope the viewers realise that the most breathtaking frames demand gruelling physical effort and unwavering patience, but the final result makes every freezing moment entirely worth it.
Vani Budhhavarapu
I took this picture back in 2021, right after the COVID lockdown restrictions were lifted, at the Vizag Fishing Harbour. I was driven by how heavily human activity continues to pollute both land and water. While photographing a group of young boys playing football nearby, I noticed a discarded plastic glass on the shore. Seeing pollution like this deeply upsets me, so I captured this candid frame to show the reality of human carelessness. I hope it encourages people to pause, reflect, and act with greater empathy and respect toward nature.
Satish Chelluri
This photograph was taken at the Pushkar Camel Fair (Pushkar Mela) in Pushkar, Rajasthan, where the colourful attire, decorated camels, traditional customs, desert landscape, and lively atmosphere offer countless moments to tell stories through photography. We were there with a group of photographers, waiting patiently for the sunset, hoping to capture the silhouettes and reflections of camels in the water. When two camel carts appeared, the warm evening light and their reflections created the frame we had been waiting for. I wanted to reflect the timeless connection between camels and rural life in Rajasthan, and hope viewers notice this unique sunset frame and glimpse its enduring desert heritage.
Avanthika Chamarthi
The photo was taken from Mount Batur in Bali, Indonesia, early in the morning. What inspired me was the colours, as I’ve never seen so many colours form at the same time, overseeing the town below with mountains in the background. We were waiting for the sunrise, and as it was happening, so many colours appeared with fog and sunlight, which automatically made me capture it. It showed just how beautiful nature can be. It was planned, but I never expected it to look this beautiful, and I hoped people would pause and look deeply.