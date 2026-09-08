Driver gets life term for murdering wife in 2017

HYDERABAD: A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife in 2017 in a case registered at Narsingi police station in Cyberabad.

The convict, Ponna Nageshwar Rao, a driver from Manchirevula village in Gandipet mandal, was also fined `20,000 by the X Additional District and Sessions Court at Rajendranagar.

According to police, Nageshwar Rao married P Kalpana in 2004 and the couple frequently quarrelled over family and financial issues. On October 5, 2017, they argued over a cigarette, following which the convict assaulted Kalpana and left for work. After returning home, he got into another argument with her and strangled her with his hands, killing her. He then fled the scene.

Police said witness statements and medical evidence established that Kalpana died a homicidal death and that Nageshwar Rao had intentionally caused her death. He was arrested on October 7, 2017.