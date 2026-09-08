From PUBG to India’s gaming spotlight

Seven years ago, convincing her family that gaming could become a career was one of Payal Gaming’s biggest challenges. Today, parents approach her asking how their children can pursue gaming, a change that reflects just how far the industry has come. Payal Dhare, better known as Payal Gaming, has witnessed this transformation first-hand, going from playing PUBG Mobile in the early days of gaming streams to becoming one of India’s recognised gaming creators. At the Royal Stag Boom Box event in Hyderabad, she opened up about her journey, meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the growing gaming culture in the city.
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How does it feel to come to Hyderabad?
I feel amazing. I love Hyderabad. I have been here multiple times and there have been a lot of gaming meet-ups here. The people are very loving and supportive. There is so much energy, especially with the marfa dance. I absolutely love it. There is so much power in the youth, and the craze for gaming in Hyderabad is totally different.
Tell us about your performance at Royal Stag Boom Box.
This is the first time that they combined gaming with music. It is a fusion of both. Usually, we play games on livestream with fellow gamers, but
it has created a platform where we can play with our fans. One lucky fan gets a chance to compete with others and, after winning, gets an opportunity to compete with me.
How has gaming changed since you first started?
When I started gaming, streaming was still very new. PUBG Mobile was very popular and I wanted to become a popular gamer, so I started playing. I thought I should not overthink it and just start. It was difficult because I come from a very small town, Umranala in Madhya Pradesh, where there was no proper internet connection and there were constant power cuts. I was 18 when I shifted to another place, about 30 km away from home. For almost two years, I did everything by myself while streaming and creating content. This was during the lockdown, so it was extremely difficult. Even getting food was sometimes a challenge. There were a lot of ups and downs and I also had to convince my family because gaming was something they did not understand seven years ago. Today, parents come up to me and say, ‘Teach this to our kids as well’. They now see gaming as a career, and I feel proud about that. Earlier, people thought gaming was just a pastime, but today it has become a profession and a platform through which we can represent our country. E-sports is also receiving more encouragement, including from the government.
How was your experience meeting PM Narendra Modi?
He is the Prime Minister of the country, so even getting a glimpse of him is a big deal. I got the opportunity to sit with him and talk to him. Despite the age gap between us, he was asking questions about gaming and what could be done. Even though he has all the power, he chose to listen to us, and that felt really good. My passion has turned into a profession that is taking me around the world. I feel proud.
Do you still face challenges?
People have this misconception that if you are a gamer, you have to be good at the game. Not everyone can be a professional, but anyone can be a gamer. If you play a game, you are a gamer — that is what I believe. Today, it goes beyond gaming. The audience connects with you because of your personality and nature. What you can teach them and what they can learn from you matters. Gaming and streaming are not just about playing anymore; it is about creating something and connecting with people. You don’t have to be a professional at everything. Just be yourself and enjoy what you do.
What keeps you motivated?
I love my family and I love doing things for them. I have seen a lot of hardships since childhood. There was a time when we lived in just one room. Whatever I can do for my family, I want to do it for them. I want to take them around the world and give them new experiences. That keeps me motivated.