From PUBG to India’s gaming spotlight

How has gaming changed since you first started?

When I started gaming, streaming was still very new. PUBG Mobile was very popular and I wanted to become a popular gamer, so I started playing. I thought I should not overthink it and just start. It was difficult because I come from a very small town, Umranala in Madhya Pradesh, where there was no proper internet connection and there were constant power cuts. I was 18 when I shifted to another place, about 30 km away from home. For almost two years, I did everything by myself while streaming and creating content. This was during the lockdown, so it was extremely difficult. Even getting food was sometimes a challenge. There were a lot of ups and downs and I also had to convince my family because gaming was something they did not understand seven years ago. Today, parents come up to me and say, ‘Teach this to our kids as well’. They now see gaming as a career, and I feel proud about that. Earlier, people thought gaming was just a pastime, but today it has become a profession and a platform through which we can represent our country. E-sports is also receiving more encouragement, including from the government.



How was your experience meeting PM Narendra Modi?

He is the Prime Minister of the country, so even getting a glimpse of him is a big deal. I got the opportunity to sit with him and talk to him. Despite the age gap between us, he was asking questions about gaming and what could be done. Even though he has all the power, he chose to listen to us, and that felt really good. My passion has turned into a profession that is taking me around the world. I feel proud.