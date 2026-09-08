Hyderabad Turns Pink for a Cause

It is more than a race against the clock. With every distance, the Pink Power Run hopes to take the conversation on breast cancer awareness a little further. Returning for its third edition, the marathon is set to bring together runners, public figures and advocates at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road, on September 27. The curtain-raiser held at The Leela Hyderabad saw Sudha Reddy, director, MEIL and chairman, SR Foundation, Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri and breast oncosurgeon Dr Pragnya Chigurupati come together to champion the cause and encourage greater awareness about women’s health.
For Sudha Reddy, the driving force behind the Pink Power Run, the third edition is particularly significant. Speaking about the event and its growing popularity, she says, “The first two editions were very successful and people were very happy. They admired us and considered this one of the best runs in Hyderabad. Pink Power Run 3.0 is very special for us as we are introducing a 21-km half marathon, with a prize pool of about `1 crore, where top 100 participants will have a chance to win prize money. No other marathon has announced such a huge prize pool.”
Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who has been closely associated with the initiative and continues to support the run this year, believes that conversations around breast cancer need to become more open and widespread. “I have seen change since day one. I have seen the mindset of people who want to help, want to bring about change and initiate something for women. For me, it is very important that at least we start talking about it,” she says, further adding, “With the stigma around breast cancer, people often think that we are not creating any change. Even though I work directly with breast cancer awareness, sometimes I still question if we are strong enough to fight this because it has been one of the biggest stigmas. In the end, I believe that even helping one person is something — one is better than zero.” She also emphasises the need to reach younger women and encourage them to take their health seriously. “I know we still have a way to go. We have to create a lot of awareness and influence women, especially young women, as I believe they are relating to me. I would love everyone to join us in Hyderabad. Internationally, I would love to see people from around the world be part of the run, see the city and create awareness for the cause,” she says.
Dr Pragnya Chigurupati, who has been actively involved in creating awareness about breast cancer screening and breaking the stereotypes associated with the disease, stresses the importance of women being proactive about their health. “It is important that people, especially women, are more aware about their health. This initiative will surely bring about the change and awareness that women really need,” she says.
The Pink Power Run 3.0 will feature a 21 km half marathon, which has been certified by AIMS for the first time, along with the popular 10km, 5km and 3km categories. With a mix of fitness, awareness, entertainment and community participation, the event aims to turn Hyderabad pink while amplifying the message of breast cancer awareness and early screening.