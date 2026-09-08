Hyderabad Turns Pink for a Cause

Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata Chuangsri, who has been closely associated with the initiative and continues to support the run this year, believes that conversations around breast cancer need to become more open and widespread. “I have seen change since day one. I have seen the mindset of people who want to help, want to bring about change and initiate something for women. For me, it is very important that at least we start talking about it,” she says, further adding, “With the stigma around breast cancer, people often think that we are not creating any change. Even though I work directly with breast cancer awareness, sometimes I still question if we are strong enough to fight this because it has been one of the biggest stigmas. In the end, I believe that even helping one person is something — one is better than zero.” She also emphasises the need to reach younger women and encourage them to take their health seriously. “I know we still have a way to go. We have to create a lot of awareness and influence women, especially young women, as I believe they are relating to me. I would love everyone to join us in Hyderabad. Internationally, I would love to see people from around the world be part of the run, see the city and create awareness for the cause,” she says.