Sahil Vasudev’s music finds its Kinara

He also reflected on what it takes to continue performing when that connection does not come easily. “Part of being an artist is that you have to be completely vulnerable. The idea is that you’re not playing to be accepted or anything. Obviously, validation plays a role, but you have to be honest with the art. You have to play every piece as if a thousand people are watching. If you don’t feel it, nobody else will. You always have to put music on top of the artist,” Sahil shares.