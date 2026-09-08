Sandeep Pathak: I perform 52 characters in two hours

The fast pace of the play meant that Sandeep had to stay focused throughout the two-hour performance. With the Hyderabad show over, he left the audience with a simple message: “When the curtain opens, I request the audience to switch off their mobile phones and take a two-hour laughter therapy. Right now, everyone is in front of mobile screens, which is why their attention spans are shorter. But the play is two hours long, so your concentration is important. Please switch off and enjoy the play,” he concluded.