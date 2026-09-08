Tamil Nadu man facing financial & family woes ends life in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: In a case of suspected suicide, a 40-year-old man was burnt to death in a car near a gated villa community on the ORR service road near Bowrampet around 6.30 am on Monday.

Police suspect that the victim, Radha Krishna, who was reportedly facing family and financial problems, poured petrol on himself inside the car and set it on fire.

He was a native of Tamil Nadu and resident of Bowrampet.

Locals noticed the vehicle engulfed in flames while they were out for a morning walk. Dundigal police reached the scene after receiving information and shifted the body for postmortem. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

Suicide PREVENTION helpline

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