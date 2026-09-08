Tarangam Puts Living Heritage at the Heart of Krishna Janmashtami



Yet Tarangam was never simply about performances or shopping. Its charm lay in making culture something to participate in rather than merely observe. For Aishwarya Tirumala, one of the founders, the idea came from something deeply personal — love for Krishna and for the culture that surrounds him. “I wanted families, especially children, to have an experience that went beyond the usual school fancy-dress day,” shares Aishwarya, adding, “Traditional art forms matter deeply to me. Just as we might one day have to tell children that a tiger is extinct, we risk having to say the same one day about endangered art forms like Tholu Bommalata if no one carries them forward.”