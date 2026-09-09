AMH and the bigger picture of PCOS

The newer international guidelines have brought attention to how AMH can sometimes be used alongside the existing diagnostic process. Dr Krupa shares, “AMH was never meant to replace the full picture, and it still isn’t required to diagnose PCOS. What the newer guidelines actually say is that a high AMH reading can stand in for ultrasound when a good quality scan isn’t available. That matters in places with limited equipment or where the person doing the scan doesn’t have much experience. A well-done ultrasound is still the gold standard, especially when you’re also looking at irregular cycles and signs of excess androgen.”