Catching sepsis before crisis

The challenge, however, is that sepsis does not always begin dramatically. Its earliest signs can resemble those of an ordinary infection or even exhaustion, making it easy to overlook. “The first hour can be critical because sepsis does not always announce itself with dramatic symptoms. A patient may initially appear to have a routine infection, but the condition can worsen rapidly. The physician has to look beyond the infection itself and assess whether the patient is beginning to develop organ dysfunction,” adds Dr Subba.