Dhanunjay Seepana: Live music creates a special connection

Why did you choose Seepana as the title for this show?

Seepana is my initial, and it has always been a part of my identity. Since this concert is about my musical journey, songs, and the memories I’ve created over the years, I felt it would be nice to give it a title that is personal and connected to me. For this concert, we’ve planned a fresh setlist with some of my best songs, audience favourites, and a few surprises. I’m also performing with a wonderful team of musicians, so I’m really looking forward to the energy on stage. I’m really looking forward to performing my own songs as well as some of my personal favourites, and seeing the audience enjoy and sing along with me. That energy and connection are always the best parts of a live show for me.