Dhanunjay Seepana: Live music creates a special connection

Before Dhanunjay Seepana became the voice behind songs such as Chesuko Majaa Jalsa, Po Pove Yekantham, Bhaje Bhaaje, You Are My MLA, Paddanu Indumati, Kottu Kottu Kottu, Ekkada Nuvvunte, Whattey Beauty, Orey Mahesha, Ra Ra Naa Mama, Kya Lafda and Andhra To Telangana, he was a young boy listening intently to Ghantasala and absorbing ragas in temple spaces. That early fascination eventually became a lifelong pursuit, taking him from Carnatic training to a PhD in Music and, later, into Telugu cinema. On September 11, he returns to Hyderabad with Seepana at Heart Cup Coffee Gachibowli, a concert that promises to bring those two worlds together. In an exclusive chat with CE, Dhanunjay takes us through the concert, what the audience can expect, his journey and more.
Excerpts
How does it feel performing live in Hyderabad?
It always feels special to perform in Hyderabad because this is my home city. I’ve performed here many times, but every show gives me a different kind of excitement. The love and energy I receive from the Hyderabad audience is always amazing. This concert is even more special to me because it’s going to be about my musical journey filled with songs, memories, and moments from my career. I’m really excited and looking forward to sharing that evening with everyone. I’ll be performing some of my most loved songs, along with a few special moments and surprises. More than just a concert, I want it to feel like a musical journey that we all enjoy together.
Which songs are you planning to perform on September 11?
I’ll be performing some of my popular songs like You Are My MLA, Naa Madhi, Po Pove Yekantham, and Hoyila Hoyila from Chennai Love Story, along with many more. I’ll also be performing some of everyone’s favourite songs but I’d like to keep those as a surprise for the audience! Since I have a PhD in Music, I’m planning some special jugalbandi moments with my musicians, which I’m really excited about.
Why did you choose Seepana as the title for this show?
Seepana is my initial, and it has always been a part of my identity. Since this concert is about my musical journey, songs, and the memories I’ve created over the years, I felt it would be nice to give it a title that is personal and connected to me. For this concert, we’ve planned a fresh setlist with some of my best songs, audience favourites, and a few surprises. I’m also performing with a wonderful team of musicians, so I’m really looking forward to the energy on stage. I’m really looking forward to performing my own songs as well as some of my personal favourites, and seeing the audience enjoy and sing along with me. That energy and connection are always the best parts of a live show for me.
How do you look back at your journey?
It’s been a beautiful and memorable journey. I’m grateful for every opportunity, every song, and all the love I’ve received from the audience over the years. As a child, I was deeply inspired by Ghantasala garu’s voice and the ragas in the Bhagavad Gita that I often heard playing at temples. That inspired me to learn Carnatic music. Later, with encouragement from my friends and well-wishers, I decided to take music as my profession, and that’s how my journey began.
What has been the biggest turning point in your career?
The biggest turning point in my career was getting opportunities to sing for some of the leading music directors in the industry. Songs like Bhaje Bhaaje and You Are My MLA gave me great recognition and brought me closer to a wider audience.
Artists or musicians who influenced you when you were starting out?
Hariharan garu and Shankar Mahadevan garu have been great inspirations to me since childhood. Their unique voices, versatility, and classical touch in their singing inspired me a lot and motivated me to learn classical music.
What kind of music do you listen to when you’re not performing?
When I’m not performing, I enjoy listening to all kinds of music, especially classical music, melodies, pop, ghazals, and film music. I love exploring different genres and always find something new to learn from them.
What does performing live give you that recording in a studio doesn’t?
There’s something really special about performing live. You can feel the audience’s energy, see their reactions, and when they sing along with you, it creates a connection that you just don’t get inside a recording studio.