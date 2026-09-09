GHMC plans CCTV surveillance on uncivic residents

HYDERABAD: Garbage dumping at vulnerable spots across the city could soon trigger an automated warning, with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) planning to install CCTV cameras and IoT-based public address systems at 2,500 identified Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVPs), sweeping points and hotspots.

The initiative aims to eliminate GVPs through continuous surveillance, real-time detection and immediate warnings against dumping. Cameras will be placed at strategic locations to cover the garbage points and their approaches while avoiding unnecessary capture of private premises.

The IoT-based systems will detect dumping in real time and automatically issue audio and visual warnings to those caught dumping waste. The system will also provide video evidence and operate without manual intervention from the control room.

Warnings will primarily be issued in Telugu and Urdu, with Hindi and English as secondary languages. The messages will ask citizens not to dump waste at the location and direct them to designated collection points and door-to-door collection services.

Alerts, photographs and video clips of incidents will be sent to the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), allowing civic officials to monitor violations and take enforcement action, including issuing penalties or challans under applicable bye-laws.