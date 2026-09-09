Hyderabad: Stolen identity, fake firm and a Rs 32.57 crore GST notice

HYDERABAD: A case has been registered after fraudsters allegedly misused the PAN, Aadhaar and other personal details of a Delhi resident to obtain a GST registration in Hyderabad, leaving him facing a proposed penalty of Rs 32.57 crore.

According to the complaint, Kartik Jain, a permanent resident of New Delhi, has never lived, conducted business or maintained an office in Hyderabad or Telangana. He said he neither applied for GST registration for Jain Enterprises nor authorised anyone to obtain one on his behalf.

Jain learnt about the fraudulent registration in October 2024 and immediately approached the Principal Commissioner, Hyderabad GST Commissionerate, seeking an investigation and removal of his PAN from the GST records.

Recently, GST officials issued him a notice proposing a penalty of Rs 32,57,40,022 under Section 122 of the CGST Act, 2017, allegedly because his PAN was linked to the fraudulent registration. The registration was suspected to have been operated by a person identified as Roshan in the name of Jain Enterprises.

Jain later approached the Cyberpolice station in Delhi before lodging a complaint with the Cyberabad EOW. A case has been registered under Sections 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2) and 319 of the BNS and Sections 66-C and 66-D of the IT Act. Further investigation is on.

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