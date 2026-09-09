Rahul Bhat: The Telugu industry has a very strong relationship with its audiences

The language became one of his biggest areas of preparation for G2. “Language was definitely a challenge, but I did not want it to become a barrier between me and the character. I worked on the lines almost like music. I needed to understand not just what every word meant, but where the thought changed, where the emotion shifted, and where the pauses belonged,” he says, further adding, “I would first understand the scene completely in the language that I think in personally, and only then work on the Telugu part. I listened to the lines repeatedly and worked on the pronunciation and rhythm. I had to be prepared, and then surrender to the director and my co-actors. Once the scene begins, you are not supposed to be speaking Telugu or Hindi. You are supposed to think and speak as the character,” he expresses.