Rahul Bhat: The Telugu industry has a very strong relationship with its audiences

From becoming a familiar face on television with Heena to leading films such as Ugly, Daas Dev and Section 375, and more recently earning attention for Black Warrant, Rahul Bhat’s career has rarely followed a predictable route. His choices have taken him from mainstream projects to morally complex characters and Cannes premieres, each role adding a different layer to his journey as an actor. Now, with G2, he is entering Telugu cinema for the first time, stepping into a new language and filmmaking culture. In Hyderabad recently to film for G2, the actor talks to CE about his journey as an actor, finding his footing in Telugu cinema, working across languages, and choosing roles that continue to challenge him.
His journey began when he was still a teenager, long before acting became a clear direction. Looking back at those formative years, Rahul says, “I was just 18 when I started modelling. While modelling, I participated in the Mr India contest and won the Mr Photogenic award in 1998. Later that year, I received the Face of the Year - India award. I then did a lot of fashion shows and later did a television show called Heena, which became very successful and ran for five years. After that, I did films like Yeh Mohabbat Hai and Nayee Padosan. After that, I took a break, started watching films, and honed my talent. Later, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap gave me Ugly, followed by Kennedy, with both films being screened at the Cannes Film Festival.”
With G2, the actor is taking another step outside familiar territory. His decision to join the project came from the material itself rather than simply the opportunity to make a Telugu film. “I think the Telugu industry, particularly, has been making great cinema. I said yes because the material excited me. I felt there was something here I had not explored before as an actor. I have always believed an actor should not become too comfortable with his own language, image, or idea of himself. Walking into a new language and filmmaking culture gave me an opportunity to adapt, explore, and work with such talented people from the Telugu industry,” he shares.
Having experienced different filmmaking environments, Rahul noticed a particular confidence in the way Telugu cinema approaches its audiences and theatrical experience. “The fundamental process is the same in both industries. At the end of the day, you are making a film, and a film set is a film set, but you are still trying to find the truth of a film everywhere. And, the Telugu industry has a very strong relationship with its audiences,” he says.
The language became one of his biggest areas of preparation for G2. “Language was definitely a challenge, but I did not want it to become a barrier between me and the character. I worked on the lines almost like music. I needed to understand not just what every word meant, but where the thought changed, where the emotion shifted, and where the pauses belonged,” he says, further adding, “I would first understand the scene completely in the language that I think in personally, and only then work on the Telugu part. I listened to the lines repeatedly and worked on the pronunciation and rhythm. I had to be prepared, and then surrender to the director and my co-actors. Once the scene begins, you are not supposed to be speaking Telugu or Hindi. You are supposed to think and speak as the character,” he expresses.
Talking about what excites Rahul when choosing projects, he shares, “One thing draws me to a project: the director and character. If I see myself playing that character, I am excited. If a director calls me, I completely trust him and will not ask for the story. I only ask for narration to understand the character better. I trust his ability to judge the story, screenplay, dialogue, and script better than me.”
After several dark and intense roles, he is ready to explore lighter and larger spaces too. “I have played quite a few dark, intense characters. Now, I would love to surprise myself with comedy, romance, or even a big action film,” he notes.
With a Netflix series, a romantic film with Dia Mirza, the Hollywood production Lost and Found in Kumbh, and G2 already in the pipeline, Rahul Bhat has plenty to look forward to. And perhaps that is what makes his journey interesting: just when one chapter seems to have found its shape, another unfamiliar road appears, leaving him to step into it and discover where it leads.