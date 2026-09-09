TGSRTC’s night buses draw 9K passengers in a week

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation’s (TGSRTC) newly introduced late-night or ‘third-shift’ bus services in Greater Hyderabad have received a good response, with 9,286 passengers using the services in the first seven days, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said on Tuesday.

The services were introduced on September 1 on six major routes, taking into account passenger requests and the need for public transport during late-night hours, particularly for employees, students and other commuters.

Prabhakar said the availability of public transport during late-night hours had been welcomed by commuters, who now have a safer and more convenient option for travelling at night.

He said the government was receiving requests to extend the third-shift services to more routes. Officials would assess passenger demand, traffic patterns and requirements on different routes before expanding the services to other major corridors.